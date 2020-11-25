DLSA Ganderbal organises seminar on communal harmony

In connection with the flag-day celebrations of the ‘Communal Harmony Campaign Week’ being observed by the National Foundation for Communal Harmony (NFCH), the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Ganderbal, held a seminar in the Ganderbal court premises on Wednesday.

The seminar ‘Spirit of Communal Harmony and Mutual Brotherhood’ was held under the chairmanship of Principal District and Sessions Judge, Ganderbal and Chairman DLSA Ganderbal, Muhammad Yousuf Wani.

Wani said that the spirit and principles of brotherhood were advocated by all religions and laws in the world.

He said that observance of communal harmony and brotherhood was the inner urge of every human being.

While referring to the provisions of preamble of the constitution, fundamental duties and directive principles, the chairman said that it was a constitutional directive as well.

He said that mutual brotherhood and peace is condition precedent for any sort of development.

“Social service and voluntarily help like sentiments should emanate from every reasonable and prudent human being,” Wani said.

President Bar Association Ganderbal, Sajad Haider Salathi made reference to the religious and moral directives for upholding communal harmony and mutual brotherhood.

S M Mustaseen stressed on the need for mutual brotherhood and communal harmony.

Legal Assistant Gul Afrooz made exhaustive reference to the constitutional provisions mandating for communal harmony and mutual brotherhood over and above consideration of caste, status and community.

Secretary DLSA Ganderbal Sajad-ur-Rehman had made the required arrangements and preparations for the event.