UPDATED: July 26, 2020, 2:54 AM

DLSCC Kupwara settles 95 cases

UPDATED: July 26, 2020, 2:54 AM
Photo by J&K Information Department

The District Level Screening cum Coordination Committee (DLSCC) meeting, which met here under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara, Anshul Garg settled 95 cases, on Saturday.

As many as 102 cases of militancy and cross border shelling were put up before the committee for discussion, Out of these, 95 cases were settled for grant of ex-gratia relief.

These 95 cases include four death cases, 20 injured cases, 70 property cases and one SRO case.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC stressed on the concerned officers to speed up the disposal of all cases pending in their offices so that quick settlement of cases could be held in the next meeting of District Level Screening cum Coordination Committee

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara, Nazir Ahmad Lone; Assistant Commissioner, Revenue, Bashir Ahmad Bhat Officers of Police, Army, CRPF and other concerned attended the meeting.

