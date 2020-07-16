DLSCC meet held at Kulgam

Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Kulgam,
UPDATED: July 17, 2020, 12:20 AM

Deputy Commissioner Kulgam, Showkat Aijaz Bhat Thursday chaired the District Level Screening-Cum-Coordination Committee (DLSCC) meeting here.

During the meeting seven cases were listed in the meeting, out of which six death cases were cleared for grant of Rs One lach each ex-gratia relief in favour of NOKs of deceased persons and one property case was rejected.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner and representatives of security forces and concerned officers and officials.

