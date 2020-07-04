DLTFC Kulgam sanctions Rs 1.48 cr for 33 cases

District Commissioner, Kulgam, Showkat Aijaz Bhat Saturday chaired District Level ‘Task Force Committee (DLTFC) on Saturday where 33 cases were approved and an amount of Rs 1.48 crore was sanctioned for the youth who had applied to receive financial assistance to set up their business units under JKREGP scheme.

The purpose of the scheme is to empower budding entrepreneurs to establish their own income generation units.

The meeting was attended by committee members and representatives of financial institutions operating in the district.