DM Anantnag directs for timely plugging of vulnerable spots

District Magistrate (DM) Anantnag, K.K.Sidha Sunday directed the concerned officers to come up with plan for timely plugging of identified vulnerable spots in the district in case of floods.

The DM said this while reviewing the preparedness plan prepared for disaster management for flood protection with senior officers and engineers

The DM directed for preparation of tehsil-wise action plan to meet out any eventuality. The DM directed Xen flood control, “to come up with plan for timely plugging of 18 identified most vulnerable sports including five on River Jhelum six on Arpath Nalla one each at Anantnag town Housing Colony at Sandra and at Pethnoo on Lidder Nalla and four spots of Brengi Nalla .”

The DM directed for ensuring rescue equipment including boats, empty and filled sand bags, JCB, tractors, dumpers, medicines, water storage tanks and other basic minimum facilities (BMF).

He also asked for training and awareness to the response teams of SDRF, Home Guard, and civil defense personal. The DM also asked for roping the PRIs and other departments to ensure proper and effective education , availability of dewatering pumps in water logging spots . The DM directed xen FC for tendering of all identified 18 spots.

The DM also visited Trauma Hospital Bijbehara to take stock of the arrangements including availability of beds, beddings, ventilators and other equipments required for Covid positive pregnant ladies.

The DM directed the BMO and other designated officers to ensure the functioning of the hospital within two days as the earlier designated hospital for Covid positive Hospital for pregnant ladies of the district has been shifted from JBMMH Sarnal to the present place at trauma hospital Bijbehara where 100 beds have been installed.

The BMO Bijbehara on the occasion informed the DM that nine ventilators will be installed in 9 isolation wards and the equipment and machinery for the OT will be setup within two days.