District Magistrate Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza today visited various COVID-19 Red Zones areas in the district to take first hand appraisal of facilities and availability of essential supplies there.

The DM visited notified red zone areas of Wadwan, Chaira and Rathsun where from some Covid-19 positive cases were reported and issued on spot directions to officials to ensure that Red zones are strictly locked down.