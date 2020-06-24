DM Budgam warns brick kiln owners, ors against unfair practices

The District Magistrate (DM) Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza Wednesday warned brick kiln owners and construction material dealers against indulging in unfair trade practices and overcharging.

He said this during a meeting convened with brick kiln owners and construction material dealers after he received various complaints of sale construction material at exorbitant rates. During the meeting, the DM directed that strict action as warranted under law shall be initiated against those found involved in charging exorbitant rates for construction materials like bricks, sand , stones, bajri and other related material.

The DM further instructed ADC Budgam, DMO Budgam and concerned Tehsildar to launch special drives and conduct surprise inspections to ensure that brick kiln owners and other dealers refrain from such illegal practices.

The DM appealed to the general public of Budgam to come forward and approach his office to lodge complaints.