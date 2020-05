Five more villages in Pulwama district were declared red zones and surrounding villages buffer zones to prevent the spread of Corona virus after two persons from these villages were declared COVID positive .

Authorities declared Drabgam Bala, Drabgam Payeen, Shairbagh, Dardpora and Gori-check villages of Tehsil Rajpora Red zones while Checki Badri Nath, Pachar, Qasba Yaar along with Tailwani Check were declared buffer zones to break the further transmission chain of Covid-19.