DM Pulwama reviews COVID-19 containment strategy

The District Magistrate (DM), Pulwama, Baseer ul Haq Chowdary, today chaired a meeting to review the ongoing activities to mitigate the challenges to abate Covid-19 Pandemic in the district.

During the meeting threadbare discussion was held regarding implementation of government advisories and directions issued with regards to COVID-19. The meeting also discussed functioning of Health surveillance and teams, IEC activities and other precautionary measures taken by the administration for the containment of the pandemic.

On the occasion, the DM stressed on dealing with the situation as per the recommended guidelines and operating procedures and said that everyone has to play their role in combating the deadly disease. He said that health officials must maintain a constant watch on cases and immediate reporting and shifting of those who might develop Covid-19 symptoms.

He directed concerned officers and officials to act in an efficient manner and stressed for regular check up of implementation of Covid 19 guidelines at various places especially in markets and other Public Places.

The meeting was attended by ADCs Pulwama, Tral, Awantipora, SP Pulwama, Chief Medical Officer and other concerned officers and officials.