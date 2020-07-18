DM Pulwama reviews measures in red zones

District Magistrate (DM), Pulwama Dr Raghav Langer Saturday convened a meeting of officers to review preventive measures put in place in the red zone areas of the district.

The meeting was informed that strict restrictions have been imposed on vehicular and people’s movement in red zone areas after detection of coronavirus cases.

It was also informed in the meeting that the screening cum surveillance will continue till the possibility of new cases is completely ruled out.

The DM while addressing the meeting said that no inward and outward movement of any person from the villages declared as red zones will be allowed and the people shall stay indoors to ensure complete lockdown.

He appealed for universalisation of usage of face masks and also warned of stern action against violators as per provision of relevant acts.

Dr Langer said that in view of the unprecedented spike of Covid-19 Positive cases in the district it has become imperative to take stringent precautionary measures for reimposing strict restrictions in red zones and buffer zones to break transmission of the disease in the area.

To ensure coordination, joint control rooms with dedicated nodal officers have been established and people from red zone areas have been asked to contact round the clock COVID Control Room on (01933240412, 01933240912) telephone numbers for COVID-19 queries and emergencies.

Moreover People hailing from the Red zone villages have been asked to contact round the clock District Emergency Control Room in case of any grievance regarding the essential services and other related issues on Landline No 01933- 240354.

Later, the DM also took stock of preventive measures, arrangements put in place at isolation and quarantine facility centers.