Do aggressive sampling of elderly people: DC Kulgam

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Showkat Aijaz Bhat, Thursday directed for aggressive sampling of elderly people.

He said this in a meeting with concerned officers, where he was informed that an aggressive mode of testing is in place in all areas of Kulgam and more than 17,000 tests have been conducted so far.

The DC also urged upon people to follow the guidelines of health and administration strictly.

The meeting was attended by ADC, Officer on Special Duty (COVID19), CMO, BMO’s and other officers.