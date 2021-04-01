Do away with 'double tax': PDP

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Thursday urged the administration to withdraw the directive issued regarding the repayment of token tax and time limit for re-registration of non-J&K vehicles.

A statement of PDP issue here said that PDP General Secretary Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura rued the apathy shown by the administration towards the common population badly affected by economic slump due to double whammy of pandemic and 5th August 2019 lockdown.

“It was the 9 percent token tax levied on new cars that forced people to look for non-local cars as an option given their economic conditions. Since those cars have already paid the amount in their respective states, what sense does it make to burden the common man again,” Hanjura said.

Emphasising that the administration had lost touch with the ground realities, he said that the government was leaving no stone unturned to squeeze the last penny from the common man.

“On the one hand GST, demonetisation and subsequent lockdowns have sucked the money circulation out of the market, on the other hand, rather than providing relief measures, the government has resorted the policies that led to levying new taxes, prices of essential commodities skyrocketing, destroying every sector employing thousands of people just to fill its empty coffers,” Hanjura said.

“Every sector of ours is under a constant attack. Even our natural resources are looted brazenly. The recent result list of J&K bank is a sign of how deep-rooted discriminatory policies are within the system. A full frontal attack on Kashmir and its economy is underway.”