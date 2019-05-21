Do not believe exit polls: Jammu and Kashmir Congress President

Jammu and Kashmir Congress President G.A. Mir on Tuesday asserted that the exit polls should not to be believed and that the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) would have the majority in the Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking to the media here, Mir said: “Don’t believe these exit polls. Wait for the results on May 23 (when the vote counting takes place). The UPA would have the majority and all these exit polls will be proved wrong.”

Mir, who contested from the Anantnag Lok Sabha seat against former state Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti of the Peoples Democratic Party and Justice (Retired) Hasnain Masoodi of the National Conference, said: “Whatever they (exit polls) might say, the Congress will win the Anantnag seat with flying colours.”

Anantnag is the only Lok Sabha constituency in the country where polling was held in three phases due to the challenging law and order situation.

Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam and Shopian districts constitute the voting segments of the Anantnag constituency.