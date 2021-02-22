Doctor, associates arrested in Ganderbal

Police in Ganderbal have arrested a doctor and his associates for conducting illegal termination of pregnancy of a minor girl.

In a statement police said “in a prompt action, on a report from Victim Liaisoning Officer, deputed with a minor rape victim in a previous case FIR No.14/2021 U/S 376 IPC that the said girl (name with held) has been subjected to compulsive delivery of baby by some unknown doctor and that the infant may have been killed during such illegal procedure, Ganderbal Police filed a fresh case FIR No.24 of 2021 U/S 326, 312 IPC at Police Station Ganderbal and initiated investigation into the case.”

SSP Ganderbal, Khalil Ahmad Poswal constituted a team under the supervision of DySP Head Quarters GanderbalDr Abdul Majid including SHO Ganderbal to nab the accused. “The victim girl revealed that her family members took her to accused Doctor’s clinic in Sopore where she was subjected to illegal termination of pregnancy. The accused doctor was subsequently arrested and identified as Dr. GhulamNabiBhat son of Mohammad Sultan Bhat resident of New Colony Sopore. Further leads into this gruesome crime also led to the arrest of five other persons assisting the doctor namely Altaf Khan son of Mehboob Khan, MstUlfat wife of Altaf Khan, MstHaseena Begum wife of Abdul Gani Khan all residents of DedrambaghGanderbal, Bashir Ahmad Kumar son of Ali Mohd Kumar resident of BaghiMehtab and MstAfrooza wife of Ghaznafar Ali Hajam resident of Alamgari Bazar for providing logistic and technical assistance in carrying out illegal procedure nearly at term stage,” the statement reads.

Investigation in the case is going on and more arrests are expected.