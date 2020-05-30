Kashmir, Today's Paper
Altaf Baba
Baramulla,
UPDATED: May 31, 2020, 12:00 AM

Doctor loses cool after police deflate tyres of her vehicle

Law equal for all, the car was parked wrongly: Police
Altaf Baba
Baramulla,
UPDATED: May 31, 2020, 12:00 AM
Greater Kashmir

A doctor on Saturday lost her cool after she found tyres of her vehicle parked on a roadside here deflated by police.

The incident evoked strong reaction from the doctor who described it as “another case of harassment” of doctors.

Trending News
Greater Kashmir

Dharmarth Trust offers prayers at Kheer Bhawani Mandir

NC's boycott of Delimitation Commission deceitful politics: JKAP

Hakeem Yaseen felicitates Pandits on Mela Kheerbhawani

The doctor said she had parked her vehicle on the roadside while she was on a visit to a clinic in the town. “The policemen deflated the tyres,” the medico said.

A video of the incident has gone viral in which the doctor is seen shouting at the policemen for deflating the tyres of her vehicle.

“Why have you deflated tyres of my vehicle. Who will now inflate them,” the doctor is seen shouting at the policemen.

Latest News
File Pic

Zaira Wasim Back on Social Media Day After Quitting it Over Locust Attack Post Backlash

Man injured in cross-LoC shelling being treated at a health facility in Poonch on Sunday. GK pic

Civilian injured in cross-LoC shelling in Poonch

File Pic

Gunfight underway in Poshkeeri village of south Kashmir's Anantnag

JKAP seek compensation for Reasi farmers

Following the incident a senior police official visited the spot and pacified the agitating doctor. A police official said the car was parked on wrong side of the road.

He said law is applicable to everyone. “In this case, the doctor is at fault. As the car was parked wrongly, the policemen deployed their deflated tyres of the vehicle along with other vehicles parked wrongly. No one will be allowed to violate the rules which are equal for all people,” said the police official.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Baramulla, Abdul Qayoom, said if any doctor or paramedic “thinks that they face any harassment, they should bring it to the notice of police officers so that action is taken against the erring policemen,”

Related News