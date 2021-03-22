Doctors, paramedics in Gurez flout 'detachment orders'

People in Gurez Monday protested against the “non-implementation” of detachment orders of the medical staff that has affected the healthcare facilities in Gurez Valley.

Scores of people including Sarpanchs and Panchs supported by the medical staff of the sub-district hospital gathered in the hospital premises.

They said that scores of doctors and paramedic staff were enjoying “official patronage” as they were not returning to the original place of postings despite “repeated orders”.

Locals said that since COVID-19 outbreak, the paramedic staff and doctors who were attached at Bandipora division for contact tracing and PTPCR testing of the corona suspects had not returned to their original places of postings despite orders of the Directorate of Health and Chief Medical Officer.

Meanwhile, the medicos at SDH Gurez also staged a protest and threatened to go on strike from Monday.

In a letter to BMO Gurez, the employees of Gurez block have written, “We the employees of SDH Dawar want to draw your attention towards the fact that given COVID-19 various employees of SDH Dawar were attached for various COVID-19 duties. With the decline in COVID-19 cases and commencement of vaccination, various detachment orders were issued by CMO Bandipora from time-to-time. However, despite various detachment and relieving orders issued by the CMO Office Bandipora no employee has returned to their duties.”

The letter reads, “A good number of employees are also absent, absconding and attached for the past 10 years. Resultantly, we are going to suspend our routine work including all vaccinations from 22 March 2021 till these employees return to their duties.”