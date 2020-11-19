Doesn't believe in selling dreams: Altaf Bukhari

The BJP district Vice President Pulwama, Shabir Ahmad Wani and National Conference Publicity Secretary Ganderbal, Muhammad Sultan Shaheen on Thursday joined Apni Party.

Besides close associates of Wani and Shaheen, a number of prominent political activists from Budgam and Kupwara also joined the party at its office here.

The new entrants included Arshad Ali Bhat, Shah Younis, Shabir Malik, Bayan ul Furkan, Zubair Majid Bhat, Naseer Ahmad Shah, Adil Ahmad Sofi, Sahil Bashir Dar and others.

The joining took place in presence of party President, Altaf Bukhari and other party leaders including Ghulam Hassan Mir, Muntazir Mohi-u-Din, Noor Muhammad Sheikh, Farooq Andrabi, Ghulam Muhammad Mir and others.

All the entrants pledged to carry forward policies and programmes of the party at the grassroots level, said a statement.

Speaking on this occasion, Bukhari said people across Jammu and Kashmir were emancipated enough to distinguish the political parties on the basis of their agenda and performance on the ground.

“With today’s joining, I am sure that our party cadre will get a boost on the ground. I am also sure that the new entrants would work with extra zeal to disseminate the party’s agenda and work for the alleviation of people’s sufferings in their respective areas,” Bukhari said.

He stressed on the Apni party workers to remain in touch with the people on the grassroots level and try to understand and mitigate their sufferings.

“Apni Party is a party with a difference because we have formed this political platform to serve the people and not to sell them dreams. We are here to work for the welfare of people and that should be our utmost priority,” Bukhari said.