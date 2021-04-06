Domestic Violence | Days after woman was 'burnt alive', another woman 'attacked by her in-laws'

In yet another incident of domestic violence a woman was critically injured on Tuesday after being assaulted by her in-laws in Batengoo area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

The incident came barely a few days after a woman from Aishmuqam, who was burnt by her in-laws at Aakhoora Mattan lost her battle with life at SMHS Hospital in Srinagar.

“The 35-year-old victim was severely beaten up by her in-laws and husband,” the family alleged.

They said she sustained severe injuries and was shifted to Government Medical College, Anantnag.

“The woman and her husband were living separately for the past four years and the matter is already in court. However, today when she went to her in-law’s house to get her belongings and settle certain issues, she was attacked there,” the family said.

An official said, Police received a complaint in this regard and started investigation.

Medical Superintendent (MS) GMC Anantang, Dr Muhammad Iqbal told Greater Kashmir that the hospital received an assault patient.

“She has head trauma and is undergoing treatment,” he said. “However, her condition is stable.”