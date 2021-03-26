Domestic Violence| Mother of 2 battles for life in hospital, accused arrested

A mother of two children is battling for life in a hospital after she was allegedly set ablaze by her in-laws in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

The incident that happened in Aakhoora village of Mattan Thursday night evoked outrage from the locals who protested against the “inhumane act”.

The victim with burn injuries all over her body and face is battling for life in a Srinagar hospital.

According to the parents of the victim, the 32-year-old woman was set ablaze by her husband and in-laws after she had an argument with them.

“She had an argument with her husband and her in-laws in the morning. In the evening when the husband returned home, the verbal duel continued. However, the situation soon turned ugly when they set our daughter ablaze after dowsing her with petrol,” the parents of the victim alleged.

The couple is married for over 10 years and living with the husband’s father and mother.

“Her husband wanted to marry another woman and she was resisting the move,” the victim’s parents said.

Soon after the incident, locals hit the streets and held protests demanding stern action against the culprits.

Station House Officer (SHO) Mattan, Waseem Shah told Greater Kashmir that Police took cognisance of the incident and registered a case without waiting for a formal complaint.

He said that an FIR No 15/2021 under section 309 of the Indian Penal Code was registered into the case.

“We detained her husband, father-in-law, and mother-in-law for questioning,” the SHO said.

He said that the investigations were on to ascertain the facts.

“Whether the woman was set afire by her husband and in-laws or whether she was forced to take the extreme step will come to the fore soon and stringent action will be taken against the culprits,” Police said.

A doctor treating the woman said that she has burn injuries all over her face and body and stated her condition to be critical.