Domicile rules will lead to discrimination against J&K residents: Mustafa Kamal

National Conference on Wednesday reiterated that the new domicile rules will usher in an “era of systematic discrimination” against the permanent residents of J&K and “strangulate the employment avenues for local youth.”

In a statement, the party’s Additional General Secretary, Sheikh Mustafa Kamal while expressing concern over brewing anxiety among youth said, “Domicile law is being rammed down our throats with an airy hope that it will attract investors. People are skeptical about what is being promised to them, needless to say why. The misgivings the people of J&K had, have come to forth. The sophistry emanating from the government side has long ceased to lead people to believe them because of being lied to profusely.”

He said every single measure that was carried out on August 5 last year and other subsequent measures “gives a lie to the solemn commitments Indian leadership have been making to the people of Kashmir from time to time publically and internationally.”

“The measures also belittle secular and accommodative nature of Constitution, which celebrates diversity, plurality. On the contrary the present dispensation at the helm of affairs is hell bent to turn constitutionally secular India into a majoritarian ethnocracy with no place for a Muslim majority politically empowered people,” Kamal said. Kamal said the ruling dispensation at the Center did not even heed to wait for the Supreme Court to decide on the pleas challenging the “unconstitutional and immoral decisions taken of August 5.”

“There has been no let up since then, even COVID19 crises didn’t deter the present ruling dispensation to go on with their drastic and irrational decisions,” he said.