Don't make K-Issue part of electoral politics: Er Rasheed

Urging New Delhi to understand significance of resolving Kashmir issue, AIP president Er Rasheed on Wednesday said that it was “strange and horrible” to see US President Donald Trump and Indian Government contradicting each other.

In a statement issued Rasheed said that not only India and Pakistan but entire world community must understand significance of resolving Kashmir issue and all should accept that people of J&K have a right to live with honor and dignity and their political rights must be accepted.

He said “It still looks nice when Indian foreign Minister claims J&K to be bilateral issue between India and Pakistan and cites Shimla, Tashkand and Lahore declaration to authenticate the claim but unfortunately in real terms New Delhi has never moved even an inch towards resolution and the two countries have preferred to forget about sufferings of people of J&K. Not only Kashmiris but people of India have a right to know that why New Delhi’s stand is always confusing on Kashmir.”

Rasheed lashed out at National opposition parties especially Congress and others for making hue and cry over Trump’s revelation that PM Modi had desired US mediation. He said “Congress should not forget that it was Jawahar Lal Nehru who went to United Nations and promised plebiscite time and again.

He appealed all political parties at national level not to make J&K issue part of their larger electoral politics and must understand that Kashmir issue has become “more a human problem than anything else”.