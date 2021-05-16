Don't punish Sehrai's sons for dead father's ideas: Soz

Former union minister Saifuddin Soz Sunday said that it was unfortunate that former Jamaat-e-Islami leader late Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai’s two sons had been arrested for participating in their father’s funeral procession on May 6 at Tekkipora Sogam, Kupwara.

In a statement issued here today, Soz said that some people were adamant to see Sehrai’s sons punished for the ideas of their father.

“This is an obnoxious trait in the character of those who want to fight Ashraf Sehrai’s family after his demise. I reject this attitude with contempt,” he said.

Soz said that the civilized world had got an advice from, now famous Holocaust Survivor Eddie Jaku, who rejected hate as a trait of human character.

Eddie Jaku has rightly advised the world, “Hate is a disease which not only destroys your enemy but you also.”