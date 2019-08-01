Don't take any steps that will worsen situation in Kashmir: NC delegation to PM Modi

National Conference President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi today in New Delhi.

He was accompanied by Party vice president Omar Abdullah, and Member of Parliament from Anantnag Hasnain Masoodi.

The visiting delegation apprised the Prime Minister about the panic and the anxiety that has gripped Kashmir following undue rumor mongering, said a spokesman.

The delegation acquainted the Prime Minister about the anxiousness that has beset the state in wake of deployment of troops and undue tinkering with the states special status.

They urged the PM that no pronouncement that might vitiate the peaceful atmosphere of the state should be made.

They implored that at a time when Amaranth Yarta is going on smoothly, tourist flow is slowing picking up, no decision or any pronouncement should be made that deteriorates the situation.

The meeting was an earnest endeavor by the party to acquaint the Prime Minster about the current situation in Kashmir, added the spokesman.

The visiting delegation briefed the Prime Minister that J&K has been without an elected government for well over a year now and requested him to take all necessary steps to facilitate the conduct of assembly polls before the onset of winter.

The meeting took place in a exceedingly cordial atmosphere, said the spokesman.