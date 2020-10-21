'Don't touch innocents, don't leave culprits': LG Manoj Sinha to police

J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday asked the police not to touch the innocents even as he asked them to be tough with the culprits.

While addressing the policemen at the commemoration day in Zewan, the LG said that police are doing a commendable job especially on the anti-militancy front.

“If people sleep at ease, it is because of the police force who work tirelessly to protect the J&K UT from the evil forces and militants who are supported by our neighbour,” Sinha said as per the news agency KNO).

He said, “The message from the police should be clear and loud that don’t touch the innocents and don’t leave the culprits.”

Sinha said the police and administration were committed to resolve the issues confronted by the policemen and the families of policemen killed in the line of duty.