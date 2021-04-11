Downgrading PCB to PCC shocking: Tarigami

CPI (M) State Secretary Muhammad Yusuf Tarigami Sunday said that the decision of the Government of India (GoI) to downgrade an important and vital institution like J&K Pollution Control Board (PCB) to Pollution Control Committee (PCC) was shocking.

A statement of CPI (M) issued here said that if people in the region perceive such decisions as reflection of discriminatory mindset that was justified.

Tarigami said that on March 25, GoI issued a gazette notification for downgrading J&K PCB to PCC which has a chairperson and 13 members.

He said that the members include Administrative Secretaries of Industries, Housing and Urban Development, Health and Medical Education, Transport, Jal Shakti, Commissioner Jammu Municipal Corporation, MS GMC Jammu, and some NGOs from Jammu like National Development Foundation.