DPEO Bandipora issues notification for DDC polls, by-polls for Panchayats

District Panchayat Election Officer, Bandipora, Owais Ahmad Thursday issued notification for by-polls to Panchayat Election 2020 for the vacant Sarpanch and Panch seats of the Panchayat Halqas and District Development Council constituencies of four blocks of Bandipora district including Block Baktoor, Gurez, Tulail and Sumbal.

He said the last date for filing nomination is November 12, 2020 while the date of scrutiny is November 13. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is November 16, 2020.

The polls would be held on November 28.

The nomination paper in respect of both vacant Sarpanch and Panch can be obtained free of cost from the concerned Returning Officers from their office headquarters.

For Panchayat Halqa Asham-A, Asham-B, Naninara, Nesbal, the nomination papers would be available at H S Asham while for Kawapora, Rakhi-Shilvat, Shadipora and Shilvat nomination papers would be available at M S Boys Shilvat.

For Panchayat Halqas Dawar-B, Markoot, Shahpora Bala, Shahpora Payeen and Kanzalwan, nomination papers would be available at HSS Dawar while for Wanpora, Badwan, Khandayal and Dawar-A, papers would be available at Degree College Gurez.

For Panchayat Halqa Gujran, Baduaab, Buglinder-A and Buglinder-B, nominations would be available at HSS Baduaab while for Jurniyal-B, Budgam, Neeru and Zadigay-A, nomination papers would be available at HSS PTL.

For the election of District Development Council, the last date for filing nomination papers is November 12 while November 13 is the date of scrutiny.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is November 16 while these constituencies would go for polls on November 28.

The nomination paper in respect of DDC members can be obtained free of cost from the concerned Returning Officers from their office headquarters. For Gurez and Baktoor, nomination papers would be available at BDO office Gurez while for Sumbal the papers would be available at BDO Office Sumbal.

For Tulail the papers would be available at BDO office Tulail. The nomination papers should be duly filled up in the office headquarters of Returning Officers concerned or at designated ARO office or in the office of ARO headquarters located at Mini Secretariat, DC Complex, Bandipora.