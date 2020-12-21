DPEO G'bl takes spot inspection of arrangements at counting venue

The District Panchayat Election Officer (DPEO) Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal today visited Govt. College of Physical Education where counting centers are established to take first hand appraisal of the arrangements to ensure smooth and transparent conduct of votes.

During the visit, the DPEO inspected arrangements put in place for counting of votes for 14 District Development Council (DDC) Constituencies of the district scheduled to commence from 9 am on Tuesday, 22 December at the venue.

The DPEO said that all the arrangements have been put in place with regard to counting halls, public address system, security and requisite staff for a smooth and transparent counting process.