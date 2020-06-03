DPFMS holds session with ROC J&K, Ladakh

Directorate of Public Financial Management System’s special monitoring unit J&K on Wednesday organised a meeting session with Office of Registrar of Companies, J&K and Ladakh.

According to statement, the session was chaired by Shakeel Maqbool, Assistant Controller General Accounts, J&K.

Registrar of Companies, J&K and Ladakh Syed Haamid Bukhari joined the meeting along with his officials from both the Srinagar and Jammu offices.

In the video conferencing session, threadbare discussion were held on technicalities of Public Financial Management System.