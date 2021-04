Authorities in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Wednesday ordered closure of Delhi Public School in the district for at least five days after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

News agency KNO while quoting an official reported that the duo comprise a teacher and another non-teaching staffer.

As per the official, all the primary and secondary contacts of the affected staffers have been advised to self-isolate themselves to break the virus chain to contain further disease spread.