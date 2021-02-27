DPS Srinagar offers reward, scholarship

Delhi Public School (DPS) Srinagar on Saturday awarded the Satya Devi Amla Prize and a two year fully funded scholarship to Parveena Ayoub of Ganderbal who scored 490 out of 500 marks in her class 10th examination, the result of which was declared on Friday.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Chairman DPS Srinagar, Vijay Dhar said the award carries a cash prize of Rs 50000 which was given to the Ganderbal girl who qualified the exam while facing hardships and struggles.

“I read the news about that Girl in Greater Kashmir newspaper and we contacted the father of the girl who agreed to accept the award. Such initiatives encourage other students as well so we decided to felicitate the girl,” DPS Chairman said.

“We feel responsible for nurturing the dreams of achievers and dreamers. Under no condition can we let their dreams go waste for lack of resources,” he said.

Vijay Dhar said Parveena’s success deserves to be encouraged further and provided the best platform to nurture it further.

“Delhi Public School Srinagar will provide her the best platform to excel in academics and other co-curricular extra-curricular fields,” he said.

“Every year DPS Srinagar offers a cash prize of Rs 50,000 to a meritorious girl student, in keeping with its tradition of encouraging gender equality and promoting women empowerment,” Vijay Dhar said.