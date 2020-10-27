Dr Farooq, Omar Abdullah condole demise of Ghulam Mohi Ud Din Wani

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Party President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah have expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of Ghulam Mohi Ud Din Wani of Dalgate, Srinagar.

Dr Farooq made a telephonic call to the bereaved family and prayed for much needed strength to them to bear the irreparable loss. The President and Vice President while expressing grief over the demise of GM Wani Sahib said that he was a pious and deeply religious person. The duo prayed to Almighty to bestow the deceased with highest echelons in Jannat.

The deceased was the uncle of Executive Editor of Daily Greater Kashmir Arif Shafi Wani. Party President and Vice President have also expressed unison with him in his hour of grief.

Meanwhile Party General Secretary Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, Womens Wing President Shameema Firdous, Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar, additional spokesperson Sara Hayat Shah have also expressed grief over the demise of GM Wani Sahib and Nisar Sahab, prayed for peace to their soul and strength to their bereaved families to bear the loss. The functionaries expressed solidarity with the Executive Editor of Daily Greater Kashmir Arif Shafi Wani.

The Party President and Vice President have also expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Mudaris Nisar Ahmed Hafiz, prayed for peace to his soul and much needed strength to the bereaved family.