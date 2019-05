Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah on Thursday expressed grief over the demise of former Principal Chief Conservator Haji Abdul Rashid Khan who passed away at his residence at Barzulla on Wednesday afternoon.

Party president also participated in the Nimaz-e-Jinazah of the deceased. He was accompanied by general secretary Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar, provincial president Nasir Aslam wani, Ali Muhammad Mattu and Showkat Mir.