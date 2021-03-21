Dr Farooq, Omar greet people on Navroz

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah, and Vice President, Omar Abdullah have greeted people on the occasion of Navroz-e-Alam.

In a statement by the party, both Farooq and Omar prayed the day, which marks the onset of spring in the Persian calendar, acts as harbinger of peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.

In their greeting message on Navroz-e-Alam, the two expressed hope that the day would herald peace, prosperity and progress in Jammu and Kashmir, while reminding the significance of March 21 as the World Arbour Day.

NC General Secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar, Additional General Secretary Dr. Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani , AR Rather, Party MPs Muhammad Akbar Lone, Hassnain Masoodi, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, Shameema Firdous, Aga Mahmood, Muhammad Syed Akhoon, Javed Dar, Peer Afaq Ahmed, Tanvir Sadiq, Imran Nabi Dar, Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar have also greeted people on the occasion of Navroz-e-Alam.