Dr Farooq, Omar, others condole demise of mother of Rashid Makhdoomi

Condolences keep on pouring in from different quarters regarding the demise of mother of Rashid Makhdoom, printer publisher Greater Kashmir, who passed away on Saturday evening after a brief illness.

NC : Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) party president and member of parliament (MP) Dr. Farooq Abdullah, and vice president JKNC Omar Abdullah on Monday expressed grief over the demise.

The duo prayed for peace to the soul of the deceased and fortitude to the bereaved family in this hour of grief.

The duo has in particular extended condolences to Rashid Makhdoomi. Party’s general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar, senior NC leaders Devindra Rana, Nasir Sogami, Ajay Sadotra, MPs Mohammad Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masoodi, provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani, spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar, additional spokesperson Sara Hayat Shah have also expressed solidarity with the grief stricken family in particular Rashid Makdoomi, son of the deceased.

Meanwhile Dr. Farooq Abdullah made a phone call to the bereaving family of late Aga Ashraf Ali to condole with them. He expressed unison with the family and prayed for eternal repose to the departed soul of late Aga sahib.

Party president also expressed grief over the demise of Dr. Muhammad Ashraf Mir, the frontline warrior who died of COVID-19, after treating the patients for four months. “Death of Ashraf sahib, who has been treating COVID-19 patients for the past four months, has saddened me. He was at the forefront of the battle against the Covid-19 in Kashmir. It is a supreme sacrifice, which he has rendered for the society. I salute his valor and commitment with which he had been rendering his duties day in, day out. I pay my earnest homage to late Ashraf sahib, and pay for the safety of numerous other doctors, ground staffers who are rendering their duties on ground to combat the viral sprawl. I pray for peace to the deceased, and strength to his bereaving family and friends,” he said in his condolence message.

JKPCC : Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President G. A. Mir expressing grief over the demise conveyed deepest condolences to the bereaving family.

In his condolence message JKPCC President G. A. Mir prayed for eternal peace to departed soul and strength to Rashid Mukhdoomi Printer and Publisher GK and other members of the family to bear this irreparable loss.

JKAP, PDP, Congress, PC, APHC : JKAP chairman Altaf Bukhari and Irfan Naqeeb, PDP leader Naeem Akhtar, Congress leader Pir Bilal, PC chairman Sajad Lone, Chairman APHC Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and another Hurriyat leader Bilal Lone telephonically extended condolences with the bereaving family.

CPI (M) : Expressing grief over the demise, CPI(M) leader Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami today extended sympathies with the bereaving family.

He termed the deceased as kind and pious soul and said, “I equally share the pain of bereaved family at this hour of grief.”

JKCSF : In a condolence message Chairman Jammu Kashmir Civil Society Forum (JKCSF)Abdul Qayoom Wani expressed grief over the demise. In a condolence message, Wani said that the deceased was a pious lady with human heart and was respected by one and all in her locality.

NTTA : Nigeen Tourist Traders Association and members expressed their heartfelt condolences on the demise. On this sad occasion, Chairman NTTA Manzoor Ahmad Wagnnoo with profound grief and sorrow conveyed his sympathy to Rashid Makhdoomi and members of the Makhdoomi family. The Chairman prayed that may the Almighty bless the departed soul with an eternal peace.

Neeraj Rohmetra of Excellsior, Khurshid Kangoo of Jamait Himayatul Islam and trade union leader Manzoor Ahmad Pampori also condoled the demise.

Meanwhile, Managing Director Chinar/Riyaz Advertising Agency Riyaz Ahmad Mir also condoled the demise.