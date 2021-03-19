Dr Piyush Singla assumes charge of DC Anantnag

Dr Piyush Singla today assumed the charge of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag. He has succeeded Anshul Garg who has been posted as Deputy Commissioner Jammu.

Dr Singla was given a formal welcome by senior officers including ADC Gulzar Ahmad and ACR Syed Yasir for taking up reigns of administration of the district.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Singla impressed upon the officers to work as a team with dedication to fulfill the aspirations of the people and enhance the quality of public service delivery. Besides accessible and responsive administration, he stressed on effective grievance redressal, transparency and accountability and sought full cooperation from the officers in this regard.

He also expressed commitment for smooth implementation of welfare and development schemes besides rejuvenation and beautification of tourist destinations in the district.