Dr Satinder Nath Ganju, the father-in-law of the noted surgical oncologist and national spokesman of National Conference (NC), Dr Sameer Kaul and father of Dr Anita, passed away in Noida on Saturday.

According to his family, he would be cremated at 3 pm on Sunday at Cremation Sector 94, Noida.

Dr Ganju lived in Naraparistan and Shivpora in Kashmir but had off late been residing in Noida and Luton in the United Kingdom.