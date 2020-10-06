Dr Syed Farhana sensitizes people about welfare schemes

In the ongoing B2V3 programme, the District Social Welfare Officer(DSWO) Budgam, Dr. Syed Farhana Asgar who also headsDCPU, JJB and CWC of Budgam district today visited Panchayat Block Chatergam and supervised several activities being held under this unique initiative.

On the occasion the officer highlighted about various schemes and projects being undertaken by the department for the upliftment of weaker sections of society and rural populace.

During the course of programme, the officer interacted with the locals and listened to their grievances and issues. She asked them that government has launched several welfare programmes for the general masses and they should take due benefits from the same.

She also enquired from the people about the quality and quantity of works completed under previous 2 phases. She asked them to highlight their issues as it is the opportune time to get their issues resolved instantly. She also assured the people that all their genuine demands would be properly escalated so that they find appropriate solutions. She also took a marathon tour of the village to take first hand appraisal of the ground level problems faced by them. The officer also sensitized the people about the work conducted by JJB, DCPU and CWC.

The locals appreciated the officer for her keen interest in solving their day to day problems and her acumen in comprehending the real issues without much elaboration and elapse of time.