UPDATED: April 20, 2021, 11:48 PM

Dr Tasaduq Hussain Mir assumes charge as DSEK

UPDATED: April 20, 2021, 11:48 PM
File Photo of Tassaduq Hussain Mir, the new Director School Education Kashmir.
Dr Tasaduq Hussain Mir today took charge as Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK) today.

During an introductory meeting with the officers and other officials of the Directorate, Tasaduq stressed upon further strengthening and smooth functioning of public delivery system. DSEK stressed upon the timely redressal of all the public grievances and also directed the sub-ordinate staff to deal with public with humbleness and no lapse in this regard shall be entertained. DSEK further directed to follow the COVID-19 protocols in letter and spirit. Meanwhile, the former DSEK Muhammad Younis Malik briefed the Tasaduq about the achievements of the department.

Later DSEK while briefing the media also laid stress on further strengthening of the online education system and any issue in this regard will be resolved within a week. DSEK further said that adequate facilities in this regard shall be provided to the students of far flung areas of Kashmir valley like Gurez, Karnah, etc.

