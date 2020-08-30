'Drabu's assertions on CPI-M's role in Gupkar Declaration not based on facts'

While reacting to assertions of former Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu’s regarding the role of CPI (M) in Gupkar Declaration, the party on Sunday said Drabu’s remarks were not based on facts. In his write-up, Drabu had questioned whether J&K CPI (M) had the blessing of the high command to be part of the Deceleration or it was a “localized show of solidarity.”

“To put the records straight, the CPI (M) central leadership has strongly opposed unconstitutional, illegal and authoritarian decisions taken by the BJP government on 5 August 2019. In fact, the CPI (M) has always been at the forefront to not only safeguard the special status of J&K but also restore the original position of Article 370,” said a statement issued by the J&K CPI-M.

He said in CPI (M) central committee meeting adopted a resolution on Jammu and Kashmir which was not only in defence of Articles 370 and 35A, but called for restoring original position of Article 370. Similarly, he said, when an RSS-backed NGO challenged Articles 370 and 35A in the Supreme Court, an intervention application was moved by the CPI (M). “Since last year the statements of CPI (M) Polit Bureau and Central Committee have clearly and repeatedly opposed the BJP government’s disastrous move to abrogate J&K’s special status, dividing and reducing it to Union Territories,” the statement said.

It said in the case of J&K, the party has seen several secular opposition parties unwilling to take a firm stand that the special status and statehood of J&K should be restored. “They seek to reduce the matter to only the release of political prisoners and restoration of democratic rights. This is a compromising stand. The fight for democracy, secularism and federalism requires a clear-cut stand – statehood along with special status for J&K must be restored. Not to do so would further diminish India as a secular democracy,” the statement said.