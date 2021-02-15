DRAC approves 14 rent assessment cases at Bandipora

The District Rent Assessment Committee (DRAC), which met here today under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner, Dr Owais Ahmad, approved 14 rent cases.

The rent cases pertaining to Health, Education, Agriculture, Sheep and Animal Husbandry, Security Forces, Food and Youth Services and Sports department were approved by the Committee. The Committee discussed the fixation of rent of various structures in which various government offices are functioning across the district.

Addressing the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner asked the officers to pay rent to the concerned owners of land and structures on time and ensure safety of the Government/rented property. He further asked the intending authorities to pay the approved rent along with the arrear after the title verification certificate is issued from concerned Tehsildar.

The meeting was attended by Joint Director Planning Imtiyaz Ahmad, Executive Engineer R&B and other concerned senior officers of various departments.