DRAC approves 18 rent assessment cases at Kupwara

The District Rent Assessment Committee (DRAC) under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Imam Din today approved 18 rent cases of various departments.

As many as 23 rent cases were put up for discussion which include 5 cases of Food and Civil Supplies, 4 cases of Industries, 3 of Agriculture, 2 each of Education, Health & Sheep Husbandry and 1 each of Social Welfare, Fire & Emergency services, Agriculture Engineering, Rural Development and Animal Husbandry.

The Committee approved 18 cases while 5 cases including 3 of Agriculture and 2 of Education were deferred to the next meeting for proper justification and documentation.

The Committee discussed the fixation of rent of various structures in which various government offices are functioning across the district. Addressing the meeting, the DC asked the officers to pay rent dues to the concerned house/ land owners on time and ensure safety of the Government/rented property. He further asked the intending authorities to pay the approved rent along with the arrear after the title verification certificate is issued from concerned Tehsildar.

Imam Din stressed upon the officers to strictly avoid pendency in offices, adding that pendency always affects the efficiency of the work culture of the concerned officer.

The meeting was attended by Joint Director Planning, Abdul Majeed, Assistant Commissioner Development, Executive Engineer R&B, concerned Department Officers and house owners.