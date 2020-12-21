Dramatist Ali Muhammad Lone remembered

Novelist, playwright and short story writer, Ali Muhammad Lone was remembered on his 33rd death anniversary.

Lone had died in a road accident in December 1987 in Indira Nagar, Srinagar. Various cultural organisations, his friends and literary figures remembered Ali Muhammad Lone, known for writing some of the most popular plays of his times.

Born in Drogjan, Dagate, Lone worked as Assistant Producer in Radio Kashmir, and as Deputy Secretary of Cultural Academy of Jammu and Kashmir. Lone was the product of left-oriented Progressive Writers’ Movement that gave the legends like RahmanRahi, Ghulam Nabi Khayal, late Ghulam NabiFiraq and others. Lone wrote novels and stories, but the field in which he excelled were dramas. He achieved the success where no other Kashmiri dramatist has reached.

Lone found his creative outlet at Radio Kashmir which he had joined as a clerk but was gradually promoted to script writer and Assistant producer by the grit of his talent.

Ali Muhammad Lone’s Taqdir Saaz that created sensation with its vehement satire on the ruling class controlling the peoples destiny. The drama exposes the socio political behaviour of Free Thinkers of Society for personal gains and ambitions, simple hypocrisy.

He also wrote historical play Suyya in 1971. Lone has authored many novels, plays and short stories. Asi Ti Chi Insaan (We Too Are Humans) is his famous novel in Kashmiri.

Literary critic Sisir Kumar Das in his book The Oxford Companion to Indian Theatre writes, “Kashmiri did not have any modern drama worth its name before the introduction of the language over the airwaves. Ali Muhammad Lone’s radio serial “TeVyeth Rooz Pakaan” (And quiet flows the Vitasta) was a landmark in Kashmiri theatre history.”

Lone worked at Radio till 1965 and thereafter joined Jammu Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages where he retired as deputy secretary in 1981.

During his career spanning around four decades Lone went on to write more than 150 plays radio plays, short stories and stage plays. In addition to it he authored two novels ‘Aes Ti Chi Insaan’ and ‘ShahidHai Teri Aarzoo’ in Kashmiri and Urdu respectively. He is also known as the famous writers of first Kashmiri feature film ‘Meanz Raath’.