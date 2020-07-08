Drass accident: Driver's body retrieved after 15 days; no trace of IES officer

The body of a driver, who met a road accident along with an Indian Engineering Services (IES) officer of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in Drass area of Kargil last month, was retrieved from a river on Wednesday, after 15 days of extensive searches.

An official said rescue teams of police, SDRF, local volunteers of Baseej-e-Imam Trust were searching for the bodies since June 22.

The official said the teams traced the body of the driver, Balwinder Singh this morning.

Station House Officer, police station Drass, Manzoor Ahmed said Singh’s body was retrieved near Jazgound area of Drass, 25 km from the spot of accident.

However, he said the body of IES officer Subhan Ali, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, remains untraceable.

“There is a heavy flow of water in the river. But the rescuers are putting all efforts to trace the body,” he said.