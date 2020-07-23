Drass Accident: No traces of missing IES officer

Even after passing of more than a month, the Indian Engineering Services (IES) officer, Subhan Ali who was working with Border Roads Organisation (BRO), remains untraced after his vehicle plunged into a river in Kargil.

Ali was travelling in a Gypsy driven by his driver when their vehicle plunged into the river near Batra area of Drass on June 23. Though the body of the driver was retrieved from the river on July 8, there is no trace of the IES officer. The family of the officer has now announced a cash reward of Rs 50,00 for giving any information or clue about the officer.

Station House Officer, police station Drass, Manzoor Ahmed said the body of IES officer, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, remains untraceable. He said the search operation will be resumed on July 27 once the lockdown is lifted.