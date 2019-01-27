Drass coldest in Jammu and Kashmir at minus 28.7 degrees

Indo-Asian News Service



Drass town in Jammu and Kashmir's Ladakh was coldest in the state on Sunday with a minimum temperature of minus 28.7 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.



On Saturday, even the maximum temperature in Drass did not rise above the freezing point as it settled at minus 10.1 degrees celsius.

"Minimum temperatures will drop further in the state with the weather likely to remain dry during the next three days," an official of the Met Department said.



The minimum temperature in Srinagar was minus 1.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday while it was minus 13.0 in Pahalgam and minus 12.0 in Gulmarg.



Leh town recorded minus 15.5 degrees Celsius and Kargil minus 20.7 as the night's lowest temperatures.



Jammu city recorded 4.1 degrees Celsius, Katra town 3.8, Batote minus 2.7, Bannihal minus 2.5 and Bhaderwah minus 3.4 as the minimum temperatures.



