Drass Road Accident | Searches on to trace missing IES officer, driver

Authorities have intensified searches to trace an Indian Engineering Services (IES) officer and his driver who went missing after a vehicle they were travelling in plunged into river Sindh near Batra area of Drass on Monday.

An official said the persons remained untraced even as the search operations continued for the third consecutive day on Wednesday.

The official said rescues team from police, GREF (BRO) and SDRF have been carrying out the searches for the past three days.

Station House Officer, police station Drass Manzoor Ahmed said the BRO Gypsy on way from Minamarg to Drass plunged into the river Sindh after the driver had reportedly lost control over the vehicle.

He said the GREF officer identified as Subhan Ali, a resident of Uttar Pradesh and the driver, Balwinder Singh were missing.

“There is heavy flow of water in the river, however we are putting our all efforts to trace them,” said the SHO.

