DRDO's 500-bedded COVID-19 hospital in Srinagar expected to be operational by 1st week of June

Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather Monday said that the 500-bedded makeshift COVID-19 hospital being built by the Defence Research and Develooment Organization (DRDO) at Khonmoh on Srinagar outskirts was expected to be operational by the first week of June.

As per a spokesperson, Dr Rather specified the deadline on his visit to the site of the upcoming hospital, where he interacted with a team of officers from DRDO and officers of various executing agencies.

The DRDO hospital is expected to enhance the COVID-19 care in the valley with a provision of 125 ICU beds. A similar hospital is being built in Jammu.

The spokesperson quoted Director Health Kashmir saying the hospital is “expected to start functioning in the 1st week of June”.

The Director Health emphasized on the timely completion of the remaining work and assured all support to the team.

He said that the hospital would be completed in the “shortest period of time”.

The DHSK appreciated the role of engineers of DRDO led by Anil Khurana, CCE Estates North Chandigarh, Brijesh Kumar Maurya, Estate Manager, Zubair Ali, Scientist ‘E’, Syed Alfar Daniyal, Scientist ‘E’, Amit Rai, Scientist ‘D’, Pankaj Patil, T. O –B, Vikas Panda, and Sanjay Kumar, TO-A.

Dr Rather also hailed the role of engineers and other executive agencies in the construction of the hospital.

The spokesman said once the hospital is ready it would be a “big boost for COVID-19 management in Kashmir division boost for COVID-19 management in Kashmir division and a great service to the people”.