Drive against COVID-19 guidelines' violators launched in Bandipora

After the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, the Bandipora district administration Thursday launched a massive drive against the violators of COVID-19 guidelines and realised a fine of Rs 54,000 from across the district, officials said.

They said that acting upon the instructions of the district administration, a drive was launched at public places across the district that was led by Revenue and Police officers, Municipal Council and Committees and Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs.

The officials said that the drive was held at vulnerable spots and public places, passenger transport, business establishments and shopping malls besides pedestrians and shopkeepers to ensure that the public in general adheres to all SOPs, especially the use of face masks besides other guidelines envisaged to curb the pandemic.

They said that the SDM Sumbal realised a fine of Rs 15,000, SDM Gurez Rs 1400, Tehsildar Bandipora Rs 4850, Tehsildar Aloosa Rs 950, Tehsildar Ajas Rs 3500, Tehsildar Hajin Rs 2000, Police Control Room Bandipora Rs 21,700, Assistant Director FCS&CA Rs 3800 while MC Bandipora imposed a fine of Rs 800 on the people not wearing face masks.

Meanwhile, the officers of the different departments along with a contingent of policemen and other officials of the municipality launched a campaign to ensure that people of all ages and categories strictly follow the guidelines and SOPs so that apprehensions of fresh spread could be averted and curbed before it can result in a mass spread.

DC Bandipora Owais Ahmad said that the aim of the drive was to ensure wearing of face masks and following other mandated SOPs, besides focusing on encouraging maintenance of a hygienic environment.