'Drive against drug trafficking will continue'

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar has promised that the drive against drug trafficking in Kashmir would conitinue.

A statement of Police issued here quoted Kumar as saying that Police would act tough on the war-footing basis against narco-militancy.

The statement said that during year 2021, 306 NDPS cases had been registered and 445 drug peddlers arrested from across Kashmir.

It said that a huge quantity of contraband as well as psychotropic substances were recovered and seized which includes 22 kg Heroin worth about Rs 100 crore, 100 kg charas worth about Rs 88 crores, 1 kg brown sugar worth Rs 1 crore, 159 kg bhang, 1671 kg poppy straw, 576 kg fukki, 5448 bottles of banned syrup and 15,641 banned tablets and capsules.

The statement said that cash amounting to Rs 3,03,088 believed to be proceeds of drugs had also been seized from the drug peddlers.

It said that of the 306 NDPS cases, 49 NDPS cases had been registered and 61 drug peddlers arrested in Anantnag, 39 NDPS cases and 68 drug peddlers arrested in Kulgam, 32 NDPS cases and 43 drug peddlers arrested in Baramulla, 27 NDPS cases and 46 drug peddlers arrested in Srinagar and 26 NDPS cases and 29 drug peddlers arrested in Pulwama.

The statement said that a total of 219 drug peddlers have been arrested in South Kashmir Range, 138 drug peddlers in North Kashmir Range and 88 drug peddlers arrested in Central Kashmir Range.

It said that among them, 36 arrested drug peddlers were detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA).