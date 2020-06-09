Drive against Illegal excavations in Budgam

Acting upon the instructions given by District Magistrate Budgam Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza regarding complete ban on illegal mining of sand, bajre and other minerals through offenders across Distrct Budgam, the Revenue and Geology, mining department Budgam in active support of distrct administration today launched a drive against this menace at Jawallapora and Dardpora, Budgam.

The Joint team lead by Tehsildar Budgam Nusrat, accompanied by District Mineral officer, Faisal Masood and other concerned staff took swift action as per law.

During the drive, the illegal ramps made by excavators were dismantled and the team also seized one tipper involved in illegal mining of sand from prohibited Nallas and other prescribed places.