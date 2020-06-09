Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Budgam,
UPDATED: June 10, 2020, 1:23 AM

Drive against Illegal excavations in Budgam

GK News Network
Budgam,
UPDATED: June 10, 2020, 1:23 AM
File Photo

Acting upon the instructions given by District Magistrate Budgam Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza regarding complete ban on illegal mining of sand, bajre and other minerals through offenders across Distrct Budgam, the Revenue and Geology, mining department Budgam in active support of distrct administration today launched a drive against this menace at Jawallapora and Dardpora, Budgam.

The Joint team lead by Tehsildar Budgam Nusrat, accompanied by District  Mineral officer, Faisal Masood  and other concerned staff took swift action as per law.

Trending News
GK Pic

Shopian gunfight over, three militants killed; Internet snapped

GK Pic

Two militants killed in Shopian gunfight, operation on: Police

Killing inhuman, unfortunate: Tarigami

Amid COVID19 lockdown, DSEK mulls holding Term I exams

During the drive, the illegal ramps made by excavators were dismantled  and the team also seized  one tipper involved in illegal mining of sand from prohibited Nallas and other prescribed places.

Related News